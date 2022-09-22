Burns Could Add to Caps

Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 10:16

Blues wing-back Wes Burns could win his fourth full cap this evening when Wales face Belgium in a UEFA Nations League tie at the Baudouin Stadium in Brussels (Premier League Sports 1 and S4C, KO 7.45pm).

Burns, 27, will miss Sunday’s live-on-Sky game at Plymouth as a result of the international call with the Welsh also set to play Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium on the same day.

Also in the squad are former Town striker Kieffer Moore, now with AFC Bournemouth, ex-loanee Jonny Williams, currently with Swindon, and Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson, son of former Town striker David.

The players in the current squad will be out to impress manager Rob Page as he weighs-up who to select for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Elsewhere, Blues keeper Lewis Ridd was an unused sub as the Wales U19s drew 0-0 with Hungary in their opening European Championships qualifying group game at Nantporth, Bangor yesterday.

Academy midfielder Rio Oudnie-Morgan was also left on the bench throughout as Northern Ireland’s U19s drew 2-2 with Slovenia in their first European Championships group match in Holland.

Town centre-half Cameron Stewart could win his first Northern Ireland U21s cap this afternoon when his side take on Scotland at Belfast’s Blanchflower Stadium in the first of two friendlies between the teams.





Photo: Action Images