Edwards Working Hard For When His Chance Comes

Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 12:41 Blues winger Kyle Edwards says he’s keeping working hard so he’s ready when his opportunity comes. The 24-year-old has made only three substitute appearances in League One this season in addition to starts in all three of Town’s cup games. That opportunity might come on Sunday when the Blues face Plymouth in a live Sky game with Wes Burns away with Wales. Kane Vincent-Young and Kayden Jackson are other options available to manager Kieran McKenna. “You have to make the most of those chances when they come,” Edwards told the club site. “The team is doing really well, we've been winning games, so it's a very happy place to be. “At the moment, the team is playing well, winning games and you understand that there aren't going to be too many changes. “But over a long season, things change for all kinds of reasons, so if you're not in the team now, you just have to keep working hard because that chance can come at any time and when it does, you have to be there to grab it. “We all know it's a long season in League One, we haven't even played ten games yet. “You need a big squad with good players if you're going to have a successful season because you know that players will get injured, there'll be suspensions and there'll be ups and downs. “The manager has told me to carry on working hard to be ready for when the chance comes. “He wants to know I'm reliable when I get on the pitch and he says that when I do get the chance, to be myself, to play the way I play. “He's said to me that not many players play the way I do, so he wants me to show him what I can do and to make an impact in games. “If anybody comes out of the starting 11 or off of the bench for whatever reason, it's important that the players that step in can do just as well, and I think that's what we've got here.” Reflecting on the Papa Johns Trophy games, with the Blues all but qualified for the next round following the 6-0 win against Northampton and Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat of Arsenal’s U21s, the former West Brom man added: “These are good games to play in because this is a competition where we feel we can do well and make some progress. “With the chance to play at Wembley at the end of it, it's one that we take really seriously. The chance to play there doesn't come around very often so you have to try and make the most of the opportunity. “I know that every opportunity I do get to play, I have to get out and show the fans and the manager what I can do and try to impress because this is a really difficult team to get into.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Page:

1



itfchorry added 12:46 - Sep 22

Great Attitude- 🚜 0

MagicMoe added 12:53 - Sep 22

I really hope he gets his opportunity this weekend. Burns will need the rest and hasn't got close to his, albeit fantastic, level from last season yet. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 13:20 - Sep 22

If pick, Edwards would not let us down, but competition is fierce with KVY and Jackson in contention.....a further option not being mentioned is Greg Leigh switching flanks as he really has earned more game time and that prodigious heading ability could do damage for far post crosses as well as adding height in defence. The crazy (but brilliant) thing is that I believe they could all do a job, so it is over to McK to figure this out.



3 points on Sunday coming in....and on Sky too....new Ipswich bursting all the legacy myths and hoodoos! 1

BlueySwede added 13:45 - Sep 22

If Edwards could develop a better end product he could surely make the step towards being a top Championship player or even better. Really hope he can do it. 0

Page:

1

