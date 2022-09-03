Fans Refunded Plymouth Coach Travel as Goodwill Gesture

Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 17:16 Town are issuing refunds to fans who have booked coach travel to Sunday’s lengthy away trip to Plymouth Argyle as a gesture of goodwill. Around 90 supporters booked travel on the two coaches which will make a 3.30am start on the trip to Home Park for the first-v-third clash, which is live on Sky Sports and kicks-off at 12.30pm. The club has been contacting fans who have booked coach travel to inform them that they will be reimbursed, with the adult price having initially been £43.50 with concessions at £37.50. Elsewhere, Paul Warne has taken over as Derby County boss, signing a four-year deal, having left Rotherham United. Former Town loanee Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties as Rams' interim manager yesterday.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



happybeingblue added 17:38 - Sep 22

Good gesture by the club,but i hope they get the fans to the game in time,we booked the coach to sheff wednesday saturday as originally a train strike was planned, surprised by leaving time which was not until 8.45/50 and we arrived outside hillsborough at 2.35 which i was hugely disappointed with by the time we got into the stadium we had no time to do anything shame they cut it this fine with the times, is it like this for every away game on the coach? i think they should aim to get to any ground at least an hour before the kick off and allow for any traffic with the times leaving. we were a bit puzzled and would not choose to go by coach again plus they do 3 pick up points which is a bit odd as well i thought,stopped for 45 mins on the way and only 15 on the way back.they need to have a rethink with their organised times :) charlton away by train :) 0

Help added 18:00 - Sep 22

Anyone know any reason why the club is not showing the game on sky at the ground 0

Nesspointrunner added 18:20 - Sep 22

I remember taking the coach from Lowestoft to the FA Cup semifinal at Villa against Man City. It was only when the chap was half way down the A12 that we pointed out that Birmingham was thataway. He was off to Wembley. We arrived at Villa Park with 10 minutes to spare and then the driver wanted us to stop so that he could take pictures !! We lost to a goal from a foul that was n't ! Beattie broke his arm and Whymark played at No 6 with Beattie a lone striker with his arm strapped up. Then the coach ran out of fuel on the way back just outside Oulton Broad and we had to walk 5 miles into Lowestoft. Not what you might call a good day 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments