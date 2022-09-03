Fans Refunded Plymouth Coach Travel as Goodwill Gesture
Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 17:16
Town are issuing refunds to fans who have booked coach travel to Sunday’s lengthy away trip to Plymouth Argyle as a gesture of goodwill.
Around 90 supporters booked travel on the two coaches which will make a 3.30am start on the trip to Home Park for the first-v-third clash, which is live on Sky Sports and kicks-off at 12.30pm.
The club has been contacting fans who have booked coach travel to inform them that they will be reimbursed, with the adult price having initially been £43.50 with concessions at £37.50.
Elsewhere, Paul Warne has taken over as Derby County boss, signing a four-year deal, having left Rotherham United. Former Town loanee Liam Rosenior was relieved of his duties as Rams' interim manager yesterday.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Sheffield Wednesday - 17/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It was a tough one to take, but it hasn't changed anything.
Viewpoint: Bristol Rovers - 13/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Is it bad to be disappointed with a 2-0 win?
Referees - A Fable from the Past by Chickenstochurchmans
The uproar surrounding the performance of the referee in the recent Barnsley match at Portman Road reminded me of a fable told to me many years ago by a wise old sage who lived not in the Himalayas or at the bottom of a deep valley but at the bottom of the A12, an area not known for wise old sages.
To Play Or Not to Play by dusth
On Saturday 9th February 1952, Ipswich Town lost 0-2 away to Plymouth Argyle.
Viewpoint: Accrington - 03/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
For me that is the indicator that this year is going to be the one.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]