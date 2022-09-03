Burgess: Surgery a Success
Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 21:12
Blues central defender Cameron Burgess says the operation on the facial injury he suffered in the Bristol Rovers matches has been a success and has posted scans pre- and post-surgery.
Burgess, 26, was accidentally caught in the face by Pirates sub Harvey Saunders in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 victory just over a week ago.
The former Accrington man went to hospital on the night of the game, then saw a specialist later in the week before undergoing the surgery, which he revealed on Twitter has been a success.
Photo: Matchday Images
