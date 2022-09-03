Burgess: Surgery a Success

Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 21:12 Blues central defender Cameron Burgess says the operation on the facial injury he suffered in the Bristol Rovers matches has been a success and has posted scans pre- and post-surgery. Burgess, 26, was accidentally caught in the face by Pirates sub Harvey Saunders in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 victory just over a week ago. The former Accrington man went to hospital on the night of the game, then saw a specialist later in the week before undergoing the surgery, which he revealed on Twitter has been a success. Surgery was a success, thank you to everyone involved from start to finish 🙌🏼 @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/7fP5n8WY5l — Cameron Burgess (@CamBurgess95) September 22, 2022

Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBoots added 21:17 - Sep 22

As my dear late uncle (the reason I'm a Town fan) used to say, never trust a centre-back who looks as if he's never had a broken nose... 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 21:19 - Sep 22

OMG, what a mess that was. Get well soon Cam. 1

SohoBlue added 21:21 - Sep 22

Yeesh, swift recovery Cam Burgess. That's a serious knock! And who says they don't make them tough any more! 0

