Burgess: Surgery a Success
Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 21:12

Blues central defender Cameron Burgess says the operation on the facial injury he suffered in the Bristol Rovers matches has been a success and has posted scans pre- and post-surgery.

Burgess, 26, was accidentally caught in the face by Pirates sub Harvey Saunders in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 victory just over a week ago.

The former Accrington man went to hospital on the night of the game, then saw a specialist later in the week before undergoing the surgery, which he revealed on Twitter has been a success.


Photo: Matchday Images



BlueBoots added 21:17 - Sep 22
As my dear late uncle (the reason I'm a Town fan) used to say, never trust a centre-back who looks as if he's never had a broken nose...
LegendofthePhoenix added 21:19 - Sep 22
OMG, what a mess that was. Get well soon Cam.
SohoBlue added 21:21 - Sep 22
Yeesh, swift recovery Cam Burgess. That's a serious knock! And who says they don't make them tough any more!
