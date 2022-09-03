Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burns Left Out of Wales Matchday Squad
Thursday, 22nd Sep 2022 21:46

Blues wing-back Wes Burns was left out of the matchday squad as Wales were beaten 2-1 by Belgium in Brussels this evening.

The 27-year-old, who has previously won four caps, was one of four players not to be included in either the starting line-up or on the bench. Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore netted the Welsh goal.

Burns will be hoping to be included when Wales are in action on Sunday against Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Elsewhere, Town centre-half Cameron Stewart also missed out on a cap having been an unused sub as Northern Ireland’s U21s were beaten 3-1 by Scotland in a friendly in Belfast. The teams meet again in another friendly in Paisley.


churchmans added 22:37 - Sep 22
FFS come back wes and play sunday
FramlinghamBlue added 22:47 - Sep 22
Pointless
