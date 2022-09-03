McKenna: Burgess Should Be Back in Training in Six Weeks

Friday, 23rd Sep 2022 14:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna says centre-half Cameron Burgess should be back in action having undergone successful surgery on the facial injury he sustained in the 2-0 home victory over Bristol Rovers. Burgess, 26, posted scans of his face pre- and post-surgery last night, showing the extent of the injury, which occurred when he was accidentally caught by Pirates midfielder Harvey Saunders’s boot as the former Australia U19 international slid in to make a tackle. “It was obviously a significant injury and a significant surgery but it all seems to have gone well, which is very pleasing, and the return times from that surgery are actually not as bad as you might expect with the significance of the injury,” McKenna said. “He’s had some metal plates in the area and I think hopefully he’ll be able to return to training within around the six-week mark. “Of course, it’s early days, so there’s some flexibility around that, but in and around hopefully six weeks he’ll be able to start returning to some training with the group.” Surgery was a success, thank you to everyone involved from start to finish 🙌🏼 @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/7fP5n8WY5l — Cameron Burgess (@CamBurgess95) September 22, 2022 He added: “There were a couple of different fractures, but mostly in and around the cheekbone was the most significant. “So, as is the protocol, he’s had a metal plate put in there which has a really good success rate and gives really good security and confidence to the area and, as I said, the recovery from an injury of that ilk isn’t actually as bad as you might expect when you see the significance of the injury, so that’s a positive. “Of course, you never know how a recovery goes, but if all goes smoothly, it shouldn’t be too long before he’s able to resume some light training and not too long after that before he’s able to get back involved with the group.”

Steve Waller



ImAbeliever added 14:53 - Sep 23

Good 0

Gforce added 15:12 - Sep 23

Good news,fingers crossed for a speedy recovery.

All the best Cameron, get well soon mate. 0

