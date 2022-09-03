McKenna: Burgess Should Be Back in Training in Six Weeks
Friday, 23rd Sep 2022 14:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna says centre-half Cameron Burgess should be back in action having undergone successful surgery on the facial injury he sustained in the 2-0 home victory over Bristol Rovers.
Burgess, 26, posted scans of his face pre- and post-surgery last night, showing the extent of the injury, which occurred when he was accidentally caught by Pirates midfielder Harvey Saunders’s boot as the former Australia U19 international slid in to make a tackle.
“It was obviously a significant injury and a significant surgery but it all seems to have gone well, which is very pleasing, and the return times from that surgery are actually not as bad as you might expect with the significance of the injury,” McKenna said.
“He’s had some metal plates in the area and I think hopefully he’ll be able to return to training within around the six-week mark.
“Of course, it’s early days, so there’s some flexibility around that, but in and around hopefully six weeks he’ll be able to start returning to some training with the group.”
He added: “There were a couple of different fractures, but mostly in and around the cheekbone was the most significant.
“So, as is the protocol, he’s had a metal plate put in there which has a really good success rate and gives really good security and confidence to the area and, as I said, the recovery from an injury of that ilk isn’t actually as bad as you might expect when you see the significance of the injury, so that’s a positive.
“Of course, you never know how a recovery goes, but if all goes smoothly, it shouldn’t be too long before he’s able to resume some light training and not too long after that before he’s able to get back involved with the group.”
Steve Waller
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 291 bloggers
Viewpoint: Sheffield Wednesday - 17/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
It was a tough one to take, but it hasn't changed anything.
Viewpoint: Bristol Rovers - 13/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Is it bad to be disappointed with a 2-0 win?
Referees - A Fable from the Past by Chickenstochurchmans
The uproar surrounding the performance of the referee in the recent Barnsley match at Portman Road reminded me of a fable told to me many years ago by a wise old sage who lived not in the Himalayas or at the bottom of a deep valley but at the bottom of the A12, an area not known for wise old sages.
To Play Or Not to Play by dusth
On Saturday 9th February 1952, Ipswich Town lost 0-2 away to Plymouth Argyle.
Viewpoint: Accrington - 03/09/2022 by scants_itfc_88
For me that is the indicator that this year is going to be the one.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]