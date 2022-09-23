McCall on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 23rd Sep 2022 16:07

Town and Plymouth legend Steve McCall joins the regulars on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined in the studio by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD's Phil Ham.

McCall, 61, was a member of Town’s 1981 UEFA Cup-winning side and later returned to Portman Road to work as chief scout under George Burley’s management.

The versatile full-back or midfielder spent six years at Home Park late in his career making 275 appearances and even had a spell as caretaker-manager.

Will Town beat the Pilgrims in Sunday's live Sky game? How frustrating was last week’s draw at Sheffield Wednesday?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Action Images