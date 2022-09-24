Tractor Girls in Cup Action at QPR

Saturday, 24th Sep 2022 15:03 Ipswich Town Women are in rearranged FAWNL Cup determining round action against QPR at the Powerday Stadium in Perivale on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The West Londoners are fifth in FAWNL South East Division One, the league below the Blues. “A team we’ve not come across, recently promoted to the division,” manager Joe Sheehan said. “We’ve seen a few of their results, but a team we don’t know much about really. “So it’ll be a new experience for us, one which we’ll take really seriously and we'll hopefully put in a real professional display that can see us progress in the competition.” Town made their first signing this week, 17-year-old midfielder Freya Godfrey, who joined on dual registration terms from Arsenal. “Really pleased, she’s a player we’ve known about for a long time,” Sheehan added. “She’s someone that I think fits our profile really well in terms of the types of player, the age of players. “We want to invest in young players, players that are from our region and she fits that, and Arsenal were really helpful in allowing us to continue to help her alongside them. “She’s been in for a few weeks now, she’s done really well, she’s really eager to learn, she’s had a lot of good influence and investment, so she comes in at a really good level already and we’ll just try and complement that where possible. “She’s quick, she’s direct, she’s skilful, she’s effective in front of goal and I think she’ll be a really important addition to us. “She’ll be in our squad Sunday and hopefully we’ll be able to see what we’ve already seen what we’ve seen in the last few weeks in training in Sunday’s game.” The Blues boss says Godfrey won’t be the only addition to his squad: “We’ve been active over the last couple of weeks in speaking to different people, clubs, players, so we’re looking to strengthen the group. “We feel that there are areas that we want to add a bit of depth to, but it’s got to be the right fit for us, it’s got to complement what we’ve got.”

Photo: Ross Halls



