Baggott Wins Cap

Saturday, 24th Sep 2022 23:00

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott, who is on loan for the season with Gillingham, won his 11th full cap as Indonesia beat Curacao 3-2 in Bandung in the first of two friendlies.

The 19-year-old played the full 90 minutes for his national side and was forced to miss the Gills’ 0-0 League Two draw at Hartlepool as a result.

Indonesia face Curacao in the second friendly between the sides on Tuesday in Bogor.

Elsewhere, academy midfielder Rio Oudnie-Morgan won his first Northern Ireland U19 cap after coming on as an 81st-minute sub as his side recorded an impressive 0-0 draw against a Netherlands side coached by Town legend Martijn Reuser in Assen.

The game was Northern Ireland’s second match in their European Championships qualifying mini-group, which is being hosted by today’s opponents, and they currently sit third following two draws with a game against table-proppers Moldova on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, young Town keeper Lewis Ridd was an unused sub as the Wales U19s were beaten 2-0 by the Republic of Ireland. The Welsh youngsters, who are the hosts of their mini-group and are also currently third, face Gibraltar in their final game on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images