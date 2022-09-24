El Mizouni Hits First Orient Goal

Saturday, 24th Sep 2022 23:05

On-loan Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni netted his first goal for loan club Leyton Orient as they beat Barrow 2-0 at Holker Street.

The 21-year-old has been getting rave reviews for his performances for the O’s but today’s 75th-minute strike to seal the win away against the Cumbrians, who included ex-Town left-back Myles Kenlock in their XI, was his first goal.

The East Londoners are top of League Two with 28 points from their first 10 games, the best ever start in the division.





Photo: Matchday Images