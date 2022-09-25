Burns Number 15 For Poland Clash

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 09:40 Wales have given Town wing-back Wes Burns squad number 15 for this evening’s Nations League tie against Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium (S4C and Premier Sports 1, KO 7.45pm). That means the 27-year-old, who has previously won four caps, is at least set to be on the bench having been left out of the matchday squad for the 2-1 defeat in Belgium on Thursday. Also in the squad are one-time Town striker Kieffer Moore and ex-loanee Jonny Williams, as well as Brennan Johnson, son of former Blues frontman David. Elsewhere, Town centre-half Cameron Stewart will be looking to win his first Northern Ireland U21 cap when his side taken on Scotland in the second of two friendlies in Paisley this afternoon. Stewart, 19, was left out of the Northern Irish side which was beaten 3-1 in the opening match on Thursday.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



grinch added 09:48 - Sep 25

After his Dutch display not sure he will get minutes. Poland are decent team and not sure if Wales play to his strengths neither 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments