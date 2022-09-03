Two Changes For Blues at Plymouth

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 12:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes - one enforced - from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend for this afternoon’s live Sky game at Plymouth Argyle (KO 12.30). Wing-back Wes Burns is unavailable as he’s with the Wales squad with Kayden Jackson moving to that role. Marcus Harness comes back into the XI as one of the number 10s with former Pilgrim Freddie Ladapo starting as the lone central striker, while Tyreece John-Jules drops to the bench. Ex-Town defender James Wilson, one-time Blues target Danny Mayor, Niall Ennis and Adam Randell are all back in the Argyle side having missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth. One-time Town loanee Conor Grant is back on the bench having been out since the end of last season after undergoing groin surgery. The Pilgrims, who dropped to fourth following yesterday's fixtures, are without on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who is away with the Republic of Ireland U21s, while Brendan Galloway is suspended following a red card against Pompey. Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Lonwijk, Mumba, Randell, Butcher, Edwards (c), Whittaker, Ennis, Mayor. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Houghton, Hardie, Grant, Cosgrove, Jenkins Davies. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Morsy, Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Ball, John-Jules, Ahadme, Vincent-Young, Edwards. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



pg888 added 12:02 - Sep 25

Can only assume KVY hasn’t started so he can replace Davis at lb as has been common for the last 20 mins of every game, apart from that strong team! 0

Gforce added 12:06 - Sep 25

Has to be the strongest bench in this division. 0

Billysherlockblue added 12:15 - Sep 25

Id take a draw but would a win. Win the home games against top 6 sides and draw the away ones. Thats my thoughts. 💙 0

Billysherlockblue added 12:16 - Sep 25

Sorry love a win 0

jas0999 added 12:17 - Sep 25

Very strong team. Bench looks remarkable at this level. Any one of those players could start.



Looking for all three points today. 0

Linkboy13 added 12:22 - Sep 25

Interesting Jacko at wing back after starring in a striking role at Sheffield Wednesday but in McKenna i trust more than any manager in the last decade or so. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments