Two Changes For Blues at Plymouth
Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 12:00
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes - one enforced - from the team which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend for this afternoon’s live Sky game at Plymouth Argyle (KO 12.30).
Wing-back Wes Burns is unavailable as he’s with the Wales squad with Kayden Jackson moving to that role.
Marcus Harness comes back into the XI as one of the number 10s with former Pilgrim Freddie Ladapo starting as the lone central striker, while Tyreece John-Jules drops to the bench.
Ex-Town defender James Wilson, one-time Blues target Danny Mayor, Niall Ennis and Adam Randell are all back in the Argyle side having missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth.
One-time Town loanee Conor Grant is back on the bench having been out since the end of last season after undergoing groin surgery.
The Pilgrims, who dropped to fourth following yesterday's fixtures, are without on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who is away with the Republic of Ireland U21s, while Brendan Galloway is suspended following a red card against Pompey.
Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Lonwijk, Mumba, Randell, Butcher, Edwards (c), Whittaker, Ennis, Mayor. Subs: Burton, Gillesphey, Houghton, Hardie, Grant, Cosgrove, Jenkins Davies.
Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Morsy, Evans, Davis, Chaplin, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Keogh, Ball, John-Jules, Ahadme, Vincent-Young, Edwards. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).
Photo: Matchday Images
