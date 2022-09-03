Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 14:34 Plymouth Argyle came from a goal down to inflict Town’s first League One defeat of the season and to replace them at the top of the table. Freddie Ladapo’s first league goal for the Blues on 39 gave Town a half-time lead but Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker netted in the 69th and 75th minutes to claim the points and top spot for the Pilgrims. Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes from the one which drew 2-2 at Sheffield Wednesday last week, one enforced with wing-back Wes Burns unavailable as he’s with the Wales squad. Kayden Jackson moved to that role, while Marcus Harness came back into the XI as one of the number 10s with former Pilgrim Freddie Ladapo starting as the lone central striker, while Tyreece John-Jules dropped to the bench. Ex-Town defender James Wilson, one-time Blues target Danny Mayor, Niall Ennis and Adam Randell were all back in the Argyle side having missed last week’s 2-2 draw at Portsmouth. One-time Town loanee Conor Grant returned to the bench having been out since the end of last season after undergoing groin surgery. The Pilgrims were without on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Finn Azaz, who is away with the Republic of Ireland U21s, while Brendan Galloway was suspended following a red card against Pompey. Prior to kick-off, there was a minute’s applause for ex-Plymouth manager Dave Smith, who died earlier this month. Town started on the front foot and in the third minute won a free-kick on the left which reached Luke Woolfenden at the back of the box but the central defender’s shot was too close to home keeper Michael Cooper. Two minutes later, Blues number one Christian Walton, making his 200th league appearance against his local club where he started his career, kicked poorly and the Pilgrims attacked, Mayor eventually sending a low ball across the box which George Edmundson turned over the bar. From the resultant corner, ex-Town centre-half Wilson headed powerfully over at the far post. On eight, Lee Evans sent Jackson away with a curling pass in behind Bali Mumba on the Town right. The former Accrington man got their first as Mumba slipped and cut the ball across but with no Town player waiting for the pass. The Blues continued to make the brighter start and in the 11th minute Chaplin made a clever reverse flick to play in Harness on the left of the box but the ex-Pompey man’s effort was blocked, then almost immediately Chaplin fed Ladapo and the ex-Pilgrim hit a shot on the turn which deflected wide. From the corner, Ladapo rose highest but headed straight at Cooper, who claimed confidently. But it wasn’t all Town and in the 15th minute Mumba played in Matt Butcher on the left of the box but Walton read it well and palmed it behind. The keeper also confidently caught the resultant corner. Ladapo had another chance in the 17th minute when he was fed in on goal inside the area by Chaplin but Cooper was quickly out to block his effort. Plymouth worked themselves another opportunity a minute later, Randell exchanging passes with skipper Joe Edwards before dragging his shot from a very tight angle wide and out for a throw. Soon after, Morgan Whittaker unleashed an effort from 25 yards which Walton pushed wide.

Harness was booked for a foul on Randell, then Morsy joined him for a 50/50 challenge with the same player, moments after Niall Ennis had caught Edmundson with a needless late challenge which referee Scott Oldham hadn’t seen as worthy of a caution. Plymouth should have taken the lead in the 25th minute when Whittaker found Mumba in space on the left of the box with only Walton to beat but the Town keeper advanced and blocked much to his side’s relief. Janoi Donacien required treatment in the 31st minute after Mumba caught him late and again the referee kept his cards in his pocket where earlier less serious Town transgressions had gone in the book. Town began to get themselves back on top after the Pilgrims’ spell in charge and chances. On 37 Chaplin was fouled just inside the Town half and took the free-kick quickly sending Leif Davis away on the left. The former Leeds man crossed and found Ladapo, who worked space before hitting a shot which was blocked. The rebound fell to Morsy whose strike was too close to Cooper. But the travelling Town fans, some of whom left Ipswich on coaches at 3.30am, didn’t have long to wait for a goal. Morsy slid in to make a challenge just inside the Town half and inadvertently sent Ladapo away on goal. The striker held off Dan Scarr before hitting a shot which took a double ricochet off the defender and then Ladapo himself before looping over Cooper. Ladapo’s first league goal for the Blues, in his seventh start in addition to three sub appearances, was delightedly celebrated by the striker, his teammates and the travelling support at the other end of the ground. Town went looking for a second and in the 44th minute Chaplin played in Jackson in the area but Mumba made a strong challenge as the shot came in and the ball looped to Cooper. That was the last opportunity of thoroughly entertaining half with referee Oldham booed off by the Blues support with Town once again appearing to have been on the end of some harsh officiating. Both sides had had had periods on top but with the Blues having more of the game’s opportunities, although with Walton also having been forced into a number of saves. Town created the first opening of the second half in the 49th minute, Jackson hitting a low cross-shot from the right which failed to find a teammate. Moments later, Morsy cut a ball back from the left which fell to Donacien but the defender, still looking for his first Town goal, saw his effort blocked and Jackson couldn’t get on the loose ball. Plymouth threatened for the first time since the restart in the 53rd minute, a well-worked passage of play on the left eventually ending with Whittaker hitting a low shot from the edge of the area which arced only just past Walton’s left post. The home crowd started to make themselves heard as Town gave away a free-kick in their half, Whittaker eventually hitting a shot which was blocked. Following a subsequent Pilgrims’ free-kick, Town broke away through Jackson on the right and should have added to their lead. Jackson cut back to Chaplin, who fed Harness to his left but the summer signing scraped his shot wide. The Blues made their first two changes in the 59th minute with Kane Vincent-Young and John-Jules taking over from Harness and Ladapo. Vincent-Young went to right wing-back with Jackson into the number nine role. Plymouth made two switches of personnel two minutes later with Mayor and Butcher replaced by Jordan Houghton and Sam Cosgrove. Town had quietened down the Home Park crowd and were on top and looking for a second with Davis twice having crosses cut out. On 65, John-Jules twisted and turned on the left of the box before hitting a shot which Cooper turned behind. Edmundson was booked in the 66th minute for a foul on Whittaker as Argyle attacked following a Town corner. Three minutes later, the Pilgrims equalised. A Whittaker cross from the right was headed clear by Vincent-Young and, after Chaplin had looked to be fouled by Houghton, on-loan Norwich City full-back Mumba picked the ball up and hit a powerful strike past Walton to his right and into the corner of the net. Unsurprisingly having got back on terms, Argyle tails were now up and, after Evans had been booked for a foul, they went close to a second, Wilson turning the ball wide from a corner on the right. On 72, after a Town attack had broken down, the Pilgrims broke quickly with Whittaker found in space on the right from where he hit a shot which Walton did well to palm wide. But Argyle fans didn’t have long to wait for their side to go in front. Town played themselves into trouble on their left, Whittaker seizing on a loose Edmundson pass and exchanging passes with Edwards before hitting a brilliant strike into the top corner of Walton’s net. Town needed something to change the game’s momentum back in their favour and in the 81st minute they swapped Chaplin and Davis for Gassan Ahadme and Kyle Edwards. A minute later, Plymouth exchanged Ennis for Will Jenkins Davies. Jackson shot into the side-netting from distance in the 88th minute, then as the game moved into injury time Edwards cut in from the left and hit a shot which Cooper saved down to his right. Town kept pushing in the final moments and keeper Walton almost claimed a point against his old club having come up for a corner. The Wadebridge-born number one’s header looped off the bar and John-Jules’s rebound was forced away from the line. The Blues were unable to make anything of the subsequent flag-kick and referee Oldham’s whistle signalled delight among the home fans. As at Sheffield Wednesday last week, it was a game the Blues ought to have had won. Harness’s chance was their most notable opportunity to add to their lead but they should have made their spell on top in the second half tell. Instead, they allowed Argyle back into the game - as they did at Home Park last season, the last time they led and lost - and like at Hillsborough last week were unable to change the momentum of the game once it was going against them and were made to pay for sloppy defending, although both goals were superb strikes. Walton was unlucky not to mark his 200th league appearance with a goal but Town had spurned their opportunity to seal the points earlier in the match. The Blues, who have now won just one of their last 21 matches live on Sky, are next in action at Portman Road next Saturday when Portsmouth, now third having had their game postponed due to international calls this weekend, visit Suffolk. Plymouth: Cooper, Wilson, Scarr, Lonwijk (Gillesphey 90), Mumba, Randell, Butcher (Cosgrove 61), Edwards (c), Whittaker (Grant 90), Ennis (Jenkins Davies 82), Mayor (Houghton 61). Unused: Burton, Hardie. Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Jackson, Morsy, Evans, Davis (Edwards 81), Chaplin (Ahadme 81), Harness (John-Jules 59), Ladapo (Vincent-Young 59). Unused: Hladky, Keogh, Ball. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde). Att: 15,480.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



Tractorboy1985 added 14:38 - Sep 25

Thanks Scott Oldham for being a total Homer! How many more decisions will go against us? As soon as Harness went off we lost our shape and we offered very little 2nd half! Peed off 1

pg888 added 14:39 - Sep 25

Not good enough. 2 matches to show how we fare against the better sides and it is 5 points dropped. Started the second half in complete control again we concede and the shape goes entirely. Chaplin went down easily it wasn’t a foul and our heads just went.

Pompey now is a 6 pointer fail to win and things are not looking quite so rosey anymore! 10

fifeblue added 14:39 - Sep 25

Another referee costing us points! -10

RobsonWark added 14:39 - Sep 25

We were up against it from the start. With Jackson in the team it was always going to be very difficult to win this game. -8

19781981twtd added 14:39 - Sep 25

Here we go again bottleing it against other top teams, automatic promotion ??? S***e ref again sloppy defending for second goal 0

TimmyH added 14:40 - Sep 25

The last 2 games are probably a good thermometer of where we are right now...and that's not quite there. No coincidence that in both we've been found wanting in the 2nd halves.



Still need to be more clinical with chances or in certain situations, Ladapu x2 (lets face it his goal was lucky), Jackson, harness and Donacien all a bit quilty today.



Need to start being better against real contenders which was the case last season and under Lambert...need to start with Portsmouth on Saturday, NOT drawing but beating them! 3

cfmoses added 14:40 - Sep 25

Loans 2 Freddie 1. Why sub him so early? 2

KMcBlue added 14:41 - Sep 25

Ladapo costs us the points again. We can't afford him in the team I'm afraid -5

oldegold added 14:41 - Sep 25

Total capitulation...we bottle dit.No fantasy ..no nothing. Will be lucky to make the top 10 after a performance like that

2

Westy added 14:42 - Sep 25

Brenner Woolley does it again. We are winning 1-0 and Brenner says 'I don't want to temp fate but last season Town were leading 1-0 and lost 2-1'. Within a minute they had equalised and go on to win. Time for you to retire Brenner. -2

pg888 added 14:42 - Sep 25

Anyone blaming the ref is deluded. The ref did not make any mistakes that led to goals and the ref does not make the team start running around like clueless headless chickens as soon as we concede.

As for Jackson he was again one of our best players and nearly scored a screamer at the end his treatment by fans is unbelievable 14

ShropshireBluenago09 added 14:43 - Sep 25

Fine margins! Great game and great advert for league one. We played well up to their goal. Their subs seemed to disjoint us. Harness had a great chance to go 2 up but he looked out of sorts today. Walton nearly did it for us.

On another day we would have one that. 5

Saxonblue74 added 14:43 - Sep 25

Can't agree with Ref comments. Both teams got decisions and I thought we easily could have had Morsy sent off. Evans got a bit tasty too! Great game, could have gone either way. Thought all our lads did well with exception of Chaplin, quiet by his standards. 8

TractorfactorSteve added 14:44 - Sep 25

Starting eleven 1 - 0. Finishing eleven 1 - 2. Last weekend? Live and learn? 5

TractorRob added 14:44 - Sep 25

We have to lose the habit from last year, last week and today of losing points from winning positions. 7

TimmyH added 14:45 - Sep 25

Should say we got worse and lost our shape once the initial substitutions came on...Jackson posed a threat out wide though blasting crosses across the face did little, still need to be better up top - lucky goal today and got lucky with the og against Sheff Wed, says it all. 4

Kirbmeister added 14:45 - Sep 25

We were in complete control but no where near clinical enough in front of goal. Plymouth just stepped it up for 10 minutes and that’s all it took to beat us. 9

blueboy1981 added 14:46 - Sep 25

The Test ! - and like it, or not - we Failed it !!

Plymouth deserved the Win.

Make as many excuses as you like, as some will, but we DO NOT have the required edge over the Top Teams in this Division 3.

We need to have that edge, otherwise next August Division 3 - once again !!

We had Players today who clearly didn’t have an edge over their opponents - self identified, no names need mentioning … !!!

MUCH to do ! 8

DaGremloid added 14:46 - Sep 25

I'm sorry but that was poor. When are we going to learn to close out a game after taking the lead? When are we going to beat a half decent team in this league? We were top only because we've beaten teams well below us - when we come up against better teams we are almost always left wanting. And while we continue to ar$e around with the ball around our penalty area we will continue to concede goals! We never learn! Morsy and Evans are walking yellow cards and Morsy looked like he wanted to be with the Egyptian squad today. When Plymouth equalised it was clear to me they were going to win.



We are nowhere near as good as we think we are and I'll be very surprised if we get promoted this season, bearing in mind the competition in this league.



Really disappointed.



8

Reality_2021 added 14:48 - Sep 25

2nd league game where poor substitutions have lost us the game with 2 goals scored against us.



Jackson was best attacking source, but McKenna took him out of that position. Why? Strange call that as he certainly is not a striker. 3

cfmoses added 14:49 - Sep 25

Morsy really needs to lower his agression. His yellow in the first half was an automatic red. He was nowhere near the ball. 7

CustardCream added 14:49 - Sep 25

Not a good day. Nothing wrong with the ref today as some are stating. If I had one criticism of KM it’s the subs he makes when we’re holding a narrow lead.



Also, this may be an unpopular opinion, but unless Harness scores in a game he doesn’t seem to contribute a whole lot. Looked to have been playing with trampolines on his feet today, so many loose touches.



Pompey now a very important game 5

johnwarksshorts added 14:50 - Sep 25

First loss of season to a good side in Plymouth who just edged it for me. Edmundson should have passed to Davies then Whittaker doesn't score. Bring on Pompey at home. Still believe in Mck. 0

Bert added 14:50 - Sep 25

A cracking game at Championship level but not the right result. Yes, Plymouth took the game away when they scored their first but we warranted a point. In my opinion, the referee was first rate and allowed the game to flow. Each side will argue they didn’t have fouls given to them but that’s football. Some brilliant passages of play, a slip up by Edmundson, Walton nearly equalised and it’s not the end of the world even if it feels like it.

3

BossMan added 14:51 - Sep 25

Maybe next season we might put less effort into signing 5 or 6 number 10's and a bit more effort into signing better quality number 9's. If we can't afford 2 then lets at least get one. Chaplin set up numerous chances for Ladapo and Jackson and the lack of goals from everyone other than Chaplin and Harness is really really disappointing. And despite signing 8 players over 6ft we still carry no threat from corners. We had an unbelievably easy opening fixture list which had left us with no loads of positive stats but today reality bit big time. 8

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments