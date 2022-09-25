Davis: When We're in the Lead We've Got to Take Control of Games

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 17:03 by Dave Gooderham Leif Davis has insisted Ipswich Town have what it takes to beat the League One big boys despite losing 2-1 at fellow high-flying Plymouth Argyle. Town’s fine start to the season was punctured by Plymouth who replaced their opponents at the top of the table following two quick-fire, second half strikes from Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker. The visitors had gone in at the break ahead thanks to Freddie Ladapo’s fortuitous first league goal for Ipswich, but they were unable to grab a decisive second as their television hoodoo continued. Davis said: “We had control of the game for quite a period of time, up to the 60th minute, I would say. Then they put us under a bit of pressure which we didn’t really control very well. “The two goals came in a quick period of time, but I think one of the goals, which we can’t take back now, was a foul on Conor Chaplin. But we just have to keep going and play to the whistle, which I think some of us didn’t at the time. “If we are in the lead, we have got to take control of the games. We can’t just let teams bring the game to us. “We can’t just slack off and sit off the ball. We have to keep going and do what we are doing to get the goals. We have to keep going and going until the end.” After failing to beat Bolton on the opening day and then losing leads against fellow promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, Davis said: “When things aren’t going right, you’ve got to stick together as a team. “It is mentally tough, but you have to keep going. It showed today that we have conceded two goals when we weren’t quite switched on. “We had a lot of chances, especially in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Obviously we also had Walts’ [Christian Walton] header at the end when the keeper made a great save.” Davis praised the “brilliant” travelling support and also Ladapo who added to his Papa John Trophy goals with his first in the league. The left wing-back predicted big things for the number nine and the side, who had gone nine games unbeaten before today’s televised match. Davis said: “It is a massive thing for Freddie. He needed it for his confidence. It’s been a long time coming but now he has got it, I think he will start flying. “We have worked well as a team and hopefully we will go on a winning streak again. I know for a fact that the lads will be pushing every day in training and we will definitely do it. We have a strong team and we just have to keep pushing and pushing.” And looking ahead to another big League One clash, when Portsmouth visit Portman Road next weekend, Davis added: “We will have a look back when we come in on Tuesday, but we just have to get it right and get ready for Saturday. We can't dwell on it too much. If we do, it will affect our performance on Saturday. “We have to focus on a big game at home, it will be an amazing crowd and we have to put on a show for the fans. “There were a few positives today, but we have to now keep working during the week to get it right for Portsmouth.”

Photo: TWTD and Pagepix



I agree. Up until they scored we were more or less in control. That is exactly why we are all disappointed. On clear chances the game was about equal. It was both goalkeepers that stopped it being 10 - 10 !

