Burns Unused Sub For Wales

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 22:37

Blues wing-back Wes Burns was an unused sub as Wales were beaten 1-0 by Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening.

Burns, 27, didn’t play a minute in either of the two games while away with the Welsh squad, a call which meant he was unavailable for Town’s 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy victory over Arsenal and today’s 2-1 League One loss at Plymouth.

Meanwhile, young Blues central defender Cameron Stewart was also an unused sub as Northern Ireland’s U21s drew 1-1 with their Scotland counterparts in Paisley.





Action Images