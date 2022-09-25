Tractor Girls Thrash QPR

Sunday, 25th Sep 2022 23:04

Ipswich Town Women thrashed QPR 7-0 at the Powerday Stadium, Perivale in this afternoon’s FAWNL Cup determining round tie.

Abbie Lafeyette (pictured) gave the Blues the lead from new signing Freya Godfrey’s cross in the 34th minute, then Nia Evans made it 2-0 four minutes later with a brilliant curling effort into the top corner.

Lafayette grabbed her second and Town’s third just before half-time, then Maddie Biggs made it 4-0 in the 66th minute.

Natasha Thomas added the fifth with her first touch having come on as a sub in the 71st minute, then eight minutes later netted her second and the Blues’ sixth.

In the final minute Anna Grey completed the scoring having also come off the bench.

Town: Meollo, Mitchell, Wearing, Evans, Hughes, Horwood (c), King, Lafayette, Brasero-Carreira, Godfrey, Biggs. Subs: Quintrill, Boswell, A Smith, Grey, Thomas.





Photo: Ross Halls