U18s Lose at Millwall

Monday, 26th Sep 2022 12:03

Town’s U18s were beaten 2-1 at Millwall on Saturday morning.

The Lions went ahead on 70 through Arezki Hamouchene but Oli Davis levelled for the Blues from close range seven minutes later.

However, the home side sealed the three points in the 87th minute through Romain Esse.

Town’s U18s are now seventh in Professional Development League Two South.





Photo: Matchday Images