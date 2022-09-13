Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Monday, 26th Sep 2022 15:51 Highlights of yesterday's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Photo: Pagepix



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JewellintheTown added 15:58 - Sep 26

Can we clone Walton and play them all across every position? He's the only one defensively that can truly say he was giving 100%. 2

TimmyH added 17:26 - Sep 26

We've generally looked susceptible defensively over the last 2 games...if you freeze it before their player scores the winner there are just as many Plymouth players in the final third as our own...the same even worse for the Sheff Wed equaliser. Not enough cohesion between our holding midfielders and defense. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments