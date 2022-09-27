Davis: Gutted For Greg

Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 11:13 Leif Davis says he’s gutted for fellow left-back Greg Leigh, who has been sidelined for a number of months by a compression fracture to his leg. Leigh suffered the knock late on in the game against Sheffield Wednesday. Initially it wasn’t seen as a serious problem, however scans subsequently showed the severity of the injury. The 27-year-old, who joined Town after leaving Morecambe in the summer, had been due to play for Jamaica in a friendly against Argentina in New Jersey in the early hours of tomorrow morning. “It is a hard one to take for Greg,” Davis said. “We thought it was just a little knock, then it came back something quite obviously serious. I send all my love to Greg and I know he will come back stronger. “We were starting to work well together. Even in training, we would help each other. He would help me with what I need to do and I would help him. “I am just gutted for him. When he came on, he would make a massive impact, even in the games he played in the cup. He is an incredible player.” In Leigh’s absence manager Kieran McKenna has various alternative options at left-back or left wing-back. Kyle Edwards replaced Davis in the second half at Plymouth, while Kane Vincent-Young regularly played on that side at Colchester. “Kane is a good player, which he showed the other night when he played left side [late on against Arsenal’s U21s],” Davis continued. “He has an attacking threat as well. We just have to keep working together.” Davis himself relishes being positive on the left flank: “Getting forward is my game. I like to bring attacking into my game. “I should really have got a couple of assists [against Plymouth] if I had made the right decision, but things can change when they are in front of you. “I’m really happy with what I am doing, I’m really happy with the team, we are doing well, we just have to keep going and going.” Regarding his on-field relationship with George Edmundson, who returned at the left of the centre of the defence against the Pilgrims on Sunday, Davis added: “The partnership with George is going really good. When I joined, we hadn’t trained together much but now I know how he plays and he knows how I play. “We just have to keep going. He will support me and I will support him, just like anyone on the pitch. We will support each other.” Meanwhile, on-loan Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott is set to win his 12th Indonesia cap this afternoon in Bogor when his side take on Curacao in the second of two friendlies. Baggott, 19, who is on loan at Gillingham for the season, played the full 90 minutes as the Indonesians won the first match 3-2 on Saturday.

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 11:34 - Sep 27

Davis was very good against Plymouth. Has the makings of a fine player for us in the future. Leigh is also very good, and it's a great pity he has such a bad injury - get back to action asap! I'd be happy with K V-Y at left back if Davis was not available. I don't think that position suits Edwards, though. He needs to be further forward, and I'm not sure defending is his forte. I wonder if Baggot can be recalled? I reckon he wouldn't let us down anywhere in a back three/four either. 0

