McKenna: In Time We'll Be a Better Team and a Better Club

Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 14:05 Boss Kieran McKenna believes that in time, by making the correct decisions and doing the right things, Town will become a better team and a better club. The Blues have made a good start to the season with Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Plymouth, which saw them drop to second in the table, their first League One defeat of the campaign in their 10th match. Off the field, season ticket sales are at their highest for more than a decade and there is a feel-good factor around the club which hasn’t been there for some years, certainly not in the previous years in League One. Asked why be believes that’s the case, McKenna, speaking prior to Sunday’s match, said: “I think it's difficult to say and I wouldn't like to speculate about previous seasons or campaigns. “It’s well known that there were lots of changes at the start of last season and that it’s always not easy to settle into a season quickly and not easy to get off to a fast start, I think that's well seen and well proven across a lot of teams.



“Beyond that, I think it's not my place to speak too much about what's gone on before. I think what I can say is when I arrived in January or late December, the position in the table wasn't where we would want it to be. “But I found a really good group of players, a really core group of players who were really hungry to be part of a good Ipswich team, who wanted to do well at the club, who wanted to help move a club in that direction and wanted to improve



“They've been a really good group to work with and we've made good steps in the last nine months but still lots and lots of work to go to get where we want to get to.”



Has it been tough for the players to deal with being at one of League One’s bigger clubs and being there to be shot at? “I think all big clubs find that, of course. When you're not going through a successful period, it can be a challenge to be at a big club. “But when you're going through a successful period, it's a fantastic place to be and I think Ipswich is no different on that. “That's the privilege of being at a big club. There's more pressure to perform and to get results and I think everyone in their career, whether it's players or managers, would say they'd rather have that pressure and rather be at a big club that is striving to do things than for that not to be the case.



“I think we know going into this season that we have high expectations of ourselves and the supporters and the fanbase are really hungry for success. “I think that's something that everyone is embracing at the moment and really focusing on what we can control and making sure that our training is right, our culture is right and our performances are right. And if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to get good results.”



Regarding his side’s development since his appointment in December last year, he reflected: “I think there is a lot of parts of the team that I'm pleased and proud of and there are certainly a lot of elements within us that I like. “I think we've got a long way to go and I like to think that in time we will improve further and we will develop everything about the football club really.



“I think we've made a really good start and there are positive elements but again, in time, making the right decisions and doing the right things, we'll be a better team and a better club and a force going forward.



“That's not just my work. That's the work of the whole club, from the owners to [CEO] Mark Ashton to myself. We're all happy with the direction, but all know that this is only the early steps and we want to take many more steps forward, and it's all about the work to continue to do that now.”

Photo: Pagepix



JaySwitch added 14:13 - Sep 27

Now is the time 2

Barty added 14:17 - Sep 27

To be honest we must get promotion this season - simple as that ! 0

Churchman added 14:25 - Sep 27

We really need to, but KM is right to get some perspective as to where we are without slagging off previous managers and the owner 3

brassy added 14:32 - Sep 27

i think its a much tougher league than fans think coybs 1

