McKenna: In Time We'll Be a Better Team and a Better Club
Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 14:05
Boss Kieran McKenna believes that in time, by making the correct decisions and doing the right things, Town will become a better team and a better club.
The Blues have made a good start to the season with Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Plymouth, which saw them drop to second in the table, their first League One defeat of the campaign in their 10th match.
Off the field, season ticket sales are at their highest for more than a decade and there is a feel-good factor around the club which hasn’t been there for some years, certainly not in the previous years in League One.
Asked why be believes that’s the case, McKenna, speaking prior to Sunday’s match, said: “I think it's difficult to say and I wouldn't like to speculate about previous seasons or campaigns.
“It’s well known that there were lots of changes at the start of last season and that it’s always not easy to settle into a season quickly and not easy to get off to a fast start, I think that's well seen and well proven across a lot of teams.
“But I found a really good group of players, a really core group of players who were really hungry to be part of a good Ipswich team, who wanted to do well at the club, who wanted to help move a club in that direction and wanted to improve
“But when you're going through a successful period, it's a fantastic place to be and I think Ipswich is no different on that.
“That's the privilege of being at a big club. There's more pressure to perform and to get results and I think everyone in their career, whether it's players or managers, would say they'd rather have that pressure and rather be at a big club that is striving to do things than for that not to be the case.
“I think that's something that everyone is embracing at the moment and really focusing on what we can control and making sure that our training is right, our culture is right and our performances are right. And if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to get good results.”
“I think we've got a long way to go and I like to think that in time we will improve further and we will develop everything about the football club really.
