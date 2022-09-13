More Than 27,000 Tickets Sold For Pompey Clash

Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 20:22

Town have sold more than 27,000 tickets for Saturday’s second-v-third game against Portsmouth at Portman Road, the first match in October’s #PackOutPR promotion.

The Blues have reprised last December’s successful campaign with an adult ticket bundle covering the three home matches during October costing £45 and single games £20.

Full details of the scheme, which also covers the Lincoln and Derby home matches, can be found here.

The attendance will be the highest of the season - 26,688 watched the opening day fixture against Bolton Wanderers - and close to a sell-out with Portman Road's capacity these days 29,673.





Photo: Matchday Images

Marcus added 20:35 - Sep 27

Does that number include Pompey fans? 0