More Than 27,000 Tickets Sold For Pompey Clash
Tuesday, 27th Sep 2022 20:22
Town have sold more than 27,000 tickets for Saturday’s second-v-third game against Portsmouth at Portman Road, the first match in October’s #PackOutPR promotion.
The Blues have reprised last December’s successful campaign with an adult ticket bundle covering the three home matches during October costing £45 and single games £20.
Full details of the scheme, which also covers the Lincoln and Derby home matches, can be found here.
The attendance will be the highest of the season - 26,688 watched the opening day fixture against Bolton Wanderers - and close to a sell-out with Portman Road's capacity these days 29,673.
Photo: Matchday Images
