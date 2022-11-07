McKenna: Great to Have Greg Back
Friday, 25th Nov 2022 15:10
Blues boss Kieran McKenna is delighted to have “positive, intelligent and bright” Greg Leigh available again after his compression fracture of his leg.
The 28-year-old made his return as he played the first 62 minutes of Tuesday’s Papa Johns Cup tie against Portsmouth having been out since suffering the injury at Sheffield Wednesday in mid-September.
“He had a really positive start to the season and was giving the squad a lot of different attributes,” McKenna said. “And had a lovely balance and competition on that side of the pitch with Leif [Davis] and that’s something that the squad reacted really well to losing.
“Leif stepped up and went to a position where he was playing a lot of 90 minutes all of a sudden and banging out the games, and credit to him for that.
“But, of course, it’s preferable to have the two players available both competing and sharing the position at the right time.
“It’s great to have Greg Leigh back, he’s shown that he can be important for us on the pitch but also just a really, I’m sure you’ve recognised speaking to him, a really positive and intelligent and bright guy, who is good to have back around the group.”
