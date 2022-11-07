Ladapo and Donacien Set to Miss Buxton But Chaplin and Davis OK and Ahadme Could Make Full Debut

Friday, 25th Nov 2022 15:32 Freddie Ladapo and Janoi Donacien are both set to miss Sunday’s FA Cup tie at home to National League North Buxton but Conor Chaplin and Lief Davis are back in training and striker Gassan Ahadme could be in for his first start for the Blues. Ladapo felt some tightness while warming up while a sub during Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against Portsmouth, while Donacien has had a niggle for a few weeks and missed the match against Pompey. Davis came off at Exeter last week with a hamstring problem, while Chaplin also came off at St James Park. “Freddie and Janoi are unlikely to be involved this weekend because they haven’t trained much yet,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “Neither are serious but we have to see how they recover. “Conor and Leif have trained fully over the last couple of days and will be in the squad for Sunday. No new issues over the last few days.” Ahadme is just back from a foot injury and will be hoping to get the nod in Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules’s absence having so far made only four substitute appearances for the Blues since signing from Burton on deadline day. “He’s itching to go,” McKenna said. “We’re looking forward to see him out there on Sunday, whether he starts or not we will decide. “But he’s going to get significant minutes, which he hasn’t had so far since he’s been here. He’s training really well and he’s itching to go.” Regarding the 22-year-old’s attributes, he added: “Gassan is really, really strong in the penalty box and I think he will be a big addition and help to us in those games and moments where teams are defending deep. “He has got an aerial presence and physicality about him, a hunger and an aggression in the penalty box to score the scruffy goals and the goals that are hard to come by against a packed defence. “We think he will be an addition to us in those areas but I also think he is such a hungry and determined character and, with his mentality in training, he is going to add to an already hungry and determined group. Hopefully he will bring those assets to us on the pitch.”

Photo: Matchday Images



NewMaldenBlue added 15:44 - Nov 25

Typo: Ladapo and Donacien see to Miss Buxton

Suffolkboy added 15:49 - Nov 25

K M describes attributes and characteristics which will be a very real asset to ITFC ; for whatever reasons we lack the ability to score those ‘scruffy ‘ goals ,and do not look as if we’ve great intuition in the opposition penalty box .

If G A can bring opportunism and invention alongside physicality then our stats may soon start to look really positive ; what that would do for confidence throughout !

COYB 0

johnwarksshorts added 16:18 - Nov 25

Good game to get returning players minutes on the grass. 1

jas0999 added 16:41 - Nov 25

Can’t risk Lapado. Too many other injuries. 1

