Ladapo and Donacien Set to Miss Buxton But Chaplin and Davis OK and Ahadme Could Make Full Debut
Friday, 25th Nov 2022 15:32
Freddie Ladapo and Janoi Donacien are both set to miss Sunday’s FA Cup tie at home to National League North Buxton but Conor Chaplin and Lief Davis are back in training and striker Gassan Ahadme could be in for his first start for the Blues.
Ladapo felt some tightness while warming up while a sub during Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy tie against Portsmouth, while Donacien has had a niggle for a few weeks and missed the match against Pompey.
Davis came off at Exeter last week with a hamstring problem, while Chaplin also came off at St James Park.
“Freddie and Janoi are unlikely to be involved this weekend because they haven’t trained much yet,” manager Kieran McKenna said. “Neither are serious but we have to see how they recover.
“Conor and Leif have trained fully over the last couple of days and will be in the squad for Sunday. No new issues over the last few days.”
Ahadme is just back from a foot injury and will be hoping to get the nod in Ladapo and Tyreece John-Jules’s absence having so far made only four substitute appearances for the Blues since signing from Burton on deadline day.
“He’s itching to go,” McKenna said. “We’re looking forward to see him out there on Sunday, whether he starts or not we will decide.
“But he’s going to get significant minutes, which he hasn’t had so far since he’s been here. He’s training really well and he’s itching to go.”
Regarding the 22-year-old’s attributes, he added: “Gassan is really, really strong in the penalty box and I think he will be a big addition and help to us in those games and moments where teams are defending deep.
“He has got an aerial presence and physicality about him, a hunger and an aggression in the penalty box to score the scruffy goals and the goals that are hard to come by against a packed defence.
“We think he will be an addition to us in those areas but I also think he is such a hungry and determined character and, with his mentality in training, he is going to add to an already hungry and determined group. Hopefully he will bring those assets to us on the pitch.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
A game that shows how things can change quickly in football.
Viewpoint: Cheltenham Town - 12/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
We could still be playing now and it would still be 1-1!
Town Struggle to Score as Cheltenham Steal a Point by Davlan
In another game that we had over 25 shots, we fail to get maximum points, granted it wasn’t another Lincoln game which was agonising, to say the least. We did get a point from this one, but in reality, it was a loss of two points, we could've done with that win today. As Plymouth only drew and Wednesday jumped to one point behind.
Viewpoint: Bracknell Town - 07/11/2022 by scants_itfc_88
Avoiding Humiliation. FA Cup, non-league opposition, TV cameras - all things that set up to conspire against Ipswich usually. The thought of embarrassment and humiliation lingered with me all day.
Tractor Boys Suck the Life Out of the Robins by Davlan
Town go through to the second round of the FA Cup to face National League North side Buxton at home at the end of the month.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]