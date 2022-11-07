John-Jules Out For Up to Four Months But Aluko and Evans Closing in On Returns

Friday, 25th Nov 2022 15:45 Town boss Kieran McKenna says striker Tyreece John-Jules is currently back at his parent club Arsenal having undergone hamstring surgery and is expected to be out for three-to-four months, but better news is that Sone Aluko and Lee Evans are closing in on returns. Loanee John-Jules suffered the injury in the 4-4 draw at Charlton and after a scan needed to go under the knife. “Tyreece has had surgery to repair his hamstring,” McKenna confirmed. “He is going to spend a period of time back at Arsenal for the initial stages of his rehab, which makes sense on a few different levels. “He will probably join us a few weeks down the line when our medical team and their medical team agree and there is a handover. It is months, rather than weeks, for the injury. “The injury is approximately a three-to-four-month injury. Of course, you have to see how the recovery period goes.” Quizzed on whether the number of injuries the squad has suffered recently is going to have an impact on the club’s January business, replacing players rather than adding to the strength of the squad, McKenna said: “With the way the timescale works, touch wood and everyone comes through the next period well, a lot of the injuries will be back by January, Sone Aluko and Lee Evans, Greg Leigh and Gassan are now back. “Nick Hayes, Dominic Ball and Tyreece are the more longer term ones. Marcus Harness, we won’t know until tomorrow, but the prognosis doesn’t look so bad. So by January, we should be in a stronger position. “But as we have said before, we are looking at that window to improve the squad progressively and boost the squad again. We have done that in the last transfer window and we will be looking to do that again in January.” Aluko has been out with a knee problem since the 6-0 thrashing of Northampton in the Papa Johns Trophy at the end of August but McKenna says the Nigerian international and Evans, who has been sidelined since the Derby match a month ago, also with a knee problem, are closing in on returns.



“Sone is progressing really well and will hopefully return to team training in the next couple of weeks,” the Blues boss continued. “He is working really hard out on the grass. “And Lee is a little bit behind that, but not too far. He is now working in the gym and will come towards grass work pretty soon.” Another player who has been unavailable for the last few weeks but is now back in training is 19-year-old Tawanda Chirewa, who might otherwise have been on the bench for Tuesday’s Papa Johns Trophy game with Portsmouth.



“Tawanda has been injured with the U21s for the last few weeks,” McKenna added. “But he has trained over the last couple of days.”



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Suffolkboy added 16:06 - Nov 25

Raining and pouring and great misfortune come to mind ; thank goodness we’ve a level headed and positive Management team who epitomise belief !

COYB 1

jas0999 added 16:38 - Nov 25

Wishing him a speedy recovery. Lots of long term injuries. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:11 - Nov 25

Sorry for the player, but with that timescale I think that means goodbye from ITFC. Suitable replacement in January, maybe? Or maybe Ahadme will step up to the plate. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 20:30 - Nov 25

John-Jules seems like a very talented young player with a bright future. However, he is a loan signing, he has a long-term injury and we have the winter transfer window coming up. I fear that we have seen the last of him in an Ipswich shirt, but I would love to be proved wrong. 3

itfchorry added 22:25 - Nov 25

Macauley Bonne please -3

itfchorry added 22:26 - Nov 25

Also wishing all the best to JJ - Talented Player 0

Bazza8564 added 09:26 - Nov 26

Shame about JJ, not sure whether there is a break clause in the deal but I fear too that we may have seen the last of him.

Bonne? I don' think Kiaran would sign him if he was the last player on the planet, but with the gates to high and shirt sales stacking up well finances will be OK, so a bid for Whittaker from Swansea would be great business, with the added bonus it would take him out of Plymouth's side.

But the key area for me is MF. With Evans still out and Ball done for the season we have Morsy Pan and Cam so one more in there wouldn't surprise me, although with 6 weeks to go and Evans hopefully back its probably not so critical.

The lucky thing for us is that the cup weekends and non league sides have reduced the league fixtures a bit so hopefully by the time we get to Wycombe in 3 weeks in will just be Evans we are waiting on..... 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments