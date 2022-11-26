Hamilton on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 26th Nov 2022 09:19

Bryan Hamilton is the star guest on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

Hamilton will be talking his his former Blues teammate David Johnson, who died earlier in the week.

Also joining the show this week will be Guardian reporter Nick Ames and TWTD contributor Blair Ferguson, who are in Qatar at the World Cup.

How far can Town go in the FA Cup? What have you made of England at the World Cup?

How far can Town go in the FA Cup? What have you made of England at the World Cup?

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online.



