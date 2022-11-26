Victory for U18s in Youth Cup at Bromley

Saturday, 26th Nov 2022 15:46

Goals from Ash Boatswain and Fin Barbrook (pictured) saw Town’s U18s to a 2-1 second-round FA Youth Cup victory over Bromley at Hayes Lane this afternoon, setting up an away tie at Huddersfield in round three.

The Blues went in front late in the first half through Boatswain but the home side levelled almost immediately via Frankie Hvid.

However, in the second half, Barbrook grabbed the winner with seven minutes left on the clock.

Town will face the Terriers away in the next round in a tie which must be staged prior to Saturday 17th December.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Town: Williamson, Nkansa-Dwamena, H Barbrook, Moodie, Logan, Haddoch, Davis, F Barbrook, Boatswain, Oudnie-Morgan, Valentine. Subs: Dobbs, Cullum, Foyo, Boswell, Towler.





Photo: TWTD