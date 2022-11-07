Harness: Surgery Went Well
Saturday, 26th Nov 2022 15:57
Blues forward Marcus Harness says his knee surgery went well this morning and he hopes to be playing again in the new year.
The 26-year-old suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear when twisting his knee awkwardly during the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy defeat to his former club Portsmouth and following a scan, went under the knife this morning.
“Unfortunate to pick up a meniscus tear on Tuesday night but it could have been so much worse in so many ways so feeling really relieved about how it has turned out!” Harness wrote on Instagram.
“Surgery went well this morning so now I’ve got a period of recovery to come but should hopefully be back playing early in the new year as long as all goes well. Thanks for all the messages 🚜💙”
Manager Kieran McKenna was similarly relieved that the injury wasn’t worse with Town hoping the forward could be back in late January or early February.
“To be honest, there’s a feeling at the club and with Marcus of relief that it’s not worse with the mechanism of the injury it could have been something a lot more serious,” he said.
“Of course, my first fear is for the player in that situation and for his career and at the moment the outlook is much, much brighter than it was on Tuesday night.
“He’ll have surgery on Saturday morning, he’s looking forward to getting that over and done with and it’s not too major of a surgery and we’re hoping that all goes smoothly and he can be back with us as soon as possible.”
