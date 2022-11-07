Harness: Surgery Went Well

Saturday, 26th Nov 2022 15:57 Blues forward Marcus Harness says his knee surgery went well this morning and he hopes to be playing again in the new year. The 26-year-old suffered a bucket handle meniscus tear when twisting his knee awkwardly during the first half of Tuesday’s 2-0 Papa Johns Trophy defeat to his former club Portsmouth and following a scan, went under the knife this morning. “Unfortunate to pick up a meniscus tear on Tuesday night but it could have been so much worse in so many ways so feeling really relieved about how it has turned out!” Harness wrote on Instagram. “Surgery went well this morning so now I’ve got a period of recovery to come but should hopefully be back playing early in the new year as long as all goes well. Thanks for all the messages 🚜💙” Manager Kieran McKenna was similarly relieved that the injury wasn’t worse with Town hoping the forward could be back in late January or early February. “To be honest, there’s a feeling at the club and with Marcus of relief that it’s not worse with the mechanism of the injury it could have been something a lot more serious,” he said. “Of course, my first fear is for the player in that situation and for his career and at the moment the outlook is much, much brighter than it was on Tuesday night. “He’ll have surgery on Saturday morning, he’s looking forward to getting that over and done with and it’s not too major of a surgery and we’re hoping that all goes smoothly and he can be back with us as soon as possible.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Suffolkboy added 16:10 - Nov 26

Pretty sure all ITFC supporters will be hoping M H’s aspirations are realised ; such injuries can be a very real blow .

He’ll be well supported by all the medical and physio staff ,and sports psychologists at ITFC ; stay positive and get well soon !

COYB

Bazza8564 added 16:17 - Nov 26

Rest up well fella and see you in 2023, hopefully Aluko will be back before long and Chaplin Jackson and Edwards can fill those 10 roles in the meantime 9

ImAbeliever added 18:26 - Nov 26

Nicely put Bazza 0

Edmundo added 19:58 - Nov 26

We can keep top 2 until you're back, Marcus. Take your time, we don't want any setbacks. Better 100% than anything less. Be well. 1

ringwoodblue added 20:02 - Nov 26

Get fit soon Marcus and let’s hope that’s the last of the injuries requiring surgery or long recovery periods this season. 1

RobsonWark added 23:35 - Nov 26

"Jackson can fill those 10 roles in the meantime". LOL That's the funniest thing I've heard all season!!! He is detrimental to our team just like Chambers was. -1

Orraman added 10:53 - Nov 27

This is good news. There is no doubt his recovery will be well managed and we all look forward to seeing Marcus back when fully fit. Despite several injuries to key players such as Aluko, Evans, Ahadme, Burgess and Leigh we have maintained an excellent league position and we can now look forward to them as well as Harness returning fresh from an enforced break fit and ready to tackle the demanding business end of the season 0

bluesince76 added 13:03 - Nov 27

Need at least one new striker in January that can put the ball in the net regularly cause Jackson doesn't score goals hopefully adahme will contribute. 1

