Ahadme Handed Full Debut
Sunday, 27th Nov 2022 16:27
Striker Gassan Ahadme has been handed his full Town debut as Kieran McKenna names a strong side for this afternoon’s second-round FA Cup tie against Buxton at Portman Road.
The Blues make seven changes from the team which lost 2-0 to Portsmouth in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek.
Christian Walton is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh and Cameron Burgess at the back and Leif Davis and Wes Burns in the wide roles.
Skipper Sam Morsy and Cameron Humphreys are the central midfield pair with Kyle Edwards and Conor Chaplin behind Ahadme.
Among the subs are youngsters Albie Armin, Zanda Siziba, Edwin Agbaje, Tawanda Chirewa and Matt Ward - for only the second time and yet to make his senior debut - but neither Greg Leigh and Panutche Camara are in the 20-man squad.
For Buxton, whose assistant coach is former Blues midfielder Tommy Miller, Warren Clarke misses out due to injury with Max Conway starting at left-back. Jack McKay is back in the starting XI having made his comeback from injury last week.
Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Burns, Chaplin, Edwards, Ahadme. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Agbaje, Armin, Siziba, Chirewa, Ward, Jackson.
Buxton: Richardson, Conway, Moult, Meikle, Kirby, Elliott, Poole, Brisley, Newton (c), McKay, Osborne. Subs: Hudson, Granite, De Girolamo, Gilchrist, Tasdemir, Bunn, Boden, Sherwood, Sargent. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).
Photo: Matchday Images
