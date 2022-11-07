Ahadme Handed Full Debut

Sunday, 27th Nov 2022 16:27 Striker Gassan Ahadme has been handed his full Town debut as Kieran McKenna names a strong side for this afternoon’s second-round FA Cup tie against Buxton at Portman Road. The Blues make seven changes from the team which lost 2-0 to Portsmouth in the Papa Johns Trophy in midweek. Christian Walton is in goal with Kane Vincent-Young, Richard Keogh and Cameron Burgess at the back and Leif Davis and Wes Burns in the wide roles. Skipper Sam Morsy and Cameron Humphreys are the central midfield pair with Kyle Edwards and Conor Chaplin behind Ahadme. Among the subs are youngsters Albie Armin, Zanda Siziba, Edwin Agbaje, Tawanda Chirewa and Matt Ward - for only the second time and yet to make his senior debut - but neither Greg Leigh and Panutche Camara are in the 20-man squad. For Buxton, whose assistant coach is former Blues midfielder Tommy Miller, Warren Clarke misses out due to injury with Max Conway starting at left-back. Jack McKay is back in the starting XI having made his comeback from injury last week. Town: Walton, Vincent-Young, Keogh, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Burns, Chaplin, Edwards, Ahadme. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Agbaje, Armin, Siziba, Chirewa, Ward, Jackson. Buxton: Richardson, Conway, Moult, Meikle, Kirby, Elliott, Poole, Brisley, Newton (c), McKay, Osborne. Subs: Hudson, Granite, De Girolamo, Gilchrist, Tasdemir, Bunn, Boden, Sherwood, Sargent. Referee: Ross Joyce (Cleveland).

Bazza8564 added 16:45 - Nov 27

Strong side, pleased that we re showing them respect and treating the fixture as we should. 5

Gforce added 16:56 - Nov 27

Almost a full strength side.Hopefully get the job done early and get the kids on.

Please no more injuries 🙏 2

blueboy1981 added 17:42 - Nov 27

All Competition should be taken seriously - Bad Habits Die Hard !!

And people who condone criticism of Cup Competitions would be the first to complain if there were none … !!! 0

Bazza8564 added 18:08 - Nov 27

Good first half, changes now that are sensible but we need to maintain respect. Im still praying for Spurs, West Ham or Arsenal away next time out away so we can have that 9000 away day we all crave before we go and smash this division 0

