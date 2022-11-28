Town Ball 49 in FA Cup Third Round Draw

Monday, 28th Nov 2022 10:20 Town are ball number 49 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the FA Cup. The draw will take place live from Anfield from 7pm live on BBC2 as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page. Town last appeared in the third round draw in 2018/19, the season in which they were relegated from the Championship. Asked who he wanted to be paired with in round three following last night’s 4-0 second-round victory over Buxton, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Honestly, I’m open to all avenues. It would be nice to get a really challenging big club and go and test ourselves. “But we want to go as far in the competition as we can and we know if we stay in the competition for longer then those games are going to be unavoidable anyway. “It’s nice to be in the hat, the club hasn’t been in it for a few years. We spoke before the start of the season and before today and said that the club’s record in the FA Cup hasn’t been great, and I know it’s a big competition for the fans as well, so we wanted as a bare minimum get to the third round. “We’ve done that, of course, the draw’s been not the most difficult we could have had, but it’s nice to be in the hat for the third round and we’ll be happy with whoever we get.” Quizzed on whether he fancies a return to his old stomping ground, Old Trafford, he laughed: “That would be nice, but hopefully in the quarter-final!” FA Cup Third Round Draw

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton & Hove Albion

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham Hotspur

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham United

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion

63. Walsall

64. Derby County

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 14:51 - Nov 28

Boreham Wood or Chesterfield at Portman Road. Then a big club in 4th round if we get through. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments