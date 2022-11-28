Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Ball 49 in FA Cup Third Round Draw
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 10:20

Town are ball number 49 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the FA Cup.

The draw will take place live from Anfield from 7pm live on BBC2 as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page.

Town last appeared in the third round draw in 2018/19, the season in which they were relegated from the Championship.

Asked who he wanted to be paired with in round three following last night’s 4-0 second-round victory over Buxton, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Honestly, I’m open to all avenues. It would be nice to get a really challenging big club and go and test ourselves.

“But we want to go as far in the competition as we can and we know if we stay in the competition for longer then those games are going to be unavoidable anyway.

“It’s nice to be in the hat, the club hasn’t been in it for a few years. We spoke before the start of the season and before today and said that the club’s record in the FA Cup hasn’t been great, and I know it’s a big competition for the fans as well, so we wanted as a bare minimum get to the third round.

“We’ve done that, of course, the draw’s been not the most difficult we could have had, but it’s nice to be in the hat for the third round and we’ll be happy with whoever we get.”

Quizzed on whether he fancies a return to his old stomping ground, Old Trafford, he laughed: “That would be nice, but hopefully in the quarter-final!”

FA Cup Third Round Draw
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Blackpool
7. Brentford
8. Brighton & Hove Albion
9. Bristol City
10. Burnley
11. Cardiff City
12. Chelsea
13. Coventry City
14. Crystal Palace
15. Everton
16. Fulham
17. Huddersfield Town
18. Hull City
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Preston North End
31. Queens Park Rangers
32. Reading
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Southampton
36. Stoke City
37. Sunderland
38. Swansea City
39. Tottenham Hotspur
40. Watford
41. West Bromwich Albion
42. West Ham United
43. Wigan Athletic
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Grimsby Town
46. Wrexham
47. Accrington Stanley
48. Fleetwood Town
49. Ipswich Town
50. Barnsley
51. Forest Green Rovers
52. Portsmouth
53. Shrewsbury Town
54. Hartlepool United
55. Stevenage
56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
57. Boreham Wood
58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
59. Oxford United
60. Sheffield Wednesday
61. Chesterfield
62. Burton Albion
63. Walsall
64. Derby County


Photo: Action Images



johnwarksshorts added 14:51 - Nov 28
Boreham Wood or Chesterfield at Portman Road. Then a big club in 4th round if we get through.
0


