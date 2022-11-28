Town Ball 49 in FA Cup Third Round Draw
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 10:20
Town are ball number 49 in this evening’s draw for the third round of the FA Cup.
The draw will take place live from Anfield from 7pm live on BBC2 as well as @EmiratesFACup on Twitter and the Emirates FA Cup Facebook page.
Town last appeared in the third round draw in 2018/19, the season in which they were relegated from the Championship.
Asked who he wanted to be paired with in round three following last night’s 4-0 second-round victory over Buxton, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Honestly, I’m open to all avenues. It would be nice to get a really challenging big club and go and test ourselves.
“But we want to go as far in the competition as we can and we know if we stay in the competition for longer then those games are going to be unavoidable anyway.
“It’s nice to be in the hat, the club hasn’t been in it for a few years. We spoke before the start of the season and before today and said that the club’s record in the FA Cup hasn’t been great, and I know it’s a big competition for the fans as well, so we wanted as a bare minimum get to the third round.
“We’ve done that, of course, the draw’s been not the most difficult we could have had, but it’s nice to be in the hat for the third round and we’ll be happy with whoever we get.”
Quizzed on whether he fancies a return to his old stomping ground, Old Trafford, he laughed: “That would be nice, but hopefully in the quarter-final!”
FA Cup Third Round Draw
