Town to Host Rotherham in FA Cup Third Round
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 19:23
Town have drawn Championship Rotherham United at home in the third round of the FA Cup.
The Blues, whose tie was the final one out of the hat in this evening's draw which was held at Anfield, last appeared in the third round draw in 2018/19, the season in which they were relegated from the Championship.
Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th January.
Town and the Millers, who are currently 16th in the Championship, have never previously met in a cup competition, but the Blues have had a poor record against the South Yorkshire side in recent years having won only one of the last nine games between the clubs, losing seven.
Last season, Rotherham won 1-0 at the New York Stadium - as they have the last four times they have hosted the Blues - in the most recent meeting between the sides in April as the Millers won promotion from League One by finishing second, having run out 2-0 victors at Portman Road earlier in the campaign.
The tie will see Blues striker Freddie Ladapo face the club he left in the summer prior to joining Town having spent three years in South Yorkshire.
Town, who won 3-0 away at Bracknell in round one and defeated Buxton 4-0 at home in the second on Sunday, last made it beyond round three back in 2009/10 and most recently progressed more than two rounds in 2006/07.
The Blues' home League One match against Morecambe, which was previously scheduled for Saturday 7th January, will move as a result of Town making it through to the third round.
Photo: Action Images
