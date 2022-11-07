Town to Host Rotherham in FA Cup Third Round

Monday, 28th Nov 2022 19:23 Town have drawn Championship Rotherham United at home in the third round of the FA Cup. The Blues, whose tie was the final one out of the hat in this evening's draw which was held at Anfield, last appeared in the third round draw in 2018/19, the season in which they were relegated from the Championship. Third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th January. Town and the Millers, who are currently 16th in the Championship, have never previously met in a cup competition, but the Blues have had a poor record against the South Yorkshire side in recent years having won only one of the last nine games between the clubs, losing seven. Last season, Rotherham won 1-0 at the New York Stadium - as they have the last four times they have hosted the Blues - in the most recent meeting between the sides in April as the Millers won promotion from League One by finishing second, having run out 2-0 victors at Portman Road earlier in the campaign. The tie will see Blues striker Freddie Ladapo face the club he left in the summer prior to joining Town having spent three years in South Yorkshire. Town, who won 3-0 away at Bracknell in round one and defeated Buxton 4-0 at home in the second on Sunday, last made it beyond round three back in 2009/10 and most recently progressed more than two rounds in 2006/07. The Blues' home League One match against Morecambe, which was previously scheduled for Saturday 7th January, will move as a result of Town making it through to the third round.

Blowedifiwinit added 19:26 - Nov 28

Completely underwhelmed! 1

pg888 added 19:27 - Nov 28

Great tie to see where we are in terms of championship standard. That and it being a very winnable tie what’s not to like! 10

Gazelle added 19:28 - Nov 28

Could have been better but at least it’s at home. 3

Saxonblue74 added 19:28 - Nov 28

Bit dull, but a home tie and good chance to progress. Glamour tie in R4! 2

Unhinged_dynamo added 19:28 - Nov 28

Not a classic tie that captures the imagination but it might be a handy guide to how we are in relation to those in the league above 8

Pilgrimblue added 19:30 - Nov 28

Agreed with Unhinged. Also Freddie will relish the chance! 1

ThaiBlue added 19:30 - Nov 28

Home draw no travels ok draw.think we can turn them over lapado to score the winner 2-1 town. 1

FrankMarshall added 19:31 - Nov 28

Interesting tie. Should be a real challenge and will give us an indication of how good our team is compared to a team above.



Was hoping for a Premier League team or alternatively a minnow but hey ho! 4

Miaow added 19:32 - Nov 28

Uninspiring, but at least it's at home and is a winnable match.



And thank God it didn't end up being Reading away. 2

KiwiTractor added 19:32 - Nov 28

Stink -1

trncbluearmy added 19:35 - Nov 28

Great draw,good test and winnable



4

muhrensleftfoot added 19:36 - Nov 28

At least we’re at home 4

RobsonWark added 19:36 - Nov 28

This will be a great test of how the two teams have progressed since last season. Rotherham went up as runners-up last season and they are currently 16th in the Championship. This should be a doable game for us. 5

runningout added 19:39 - Nov 28

I’m sure Rotherham are not too thrilled either. Some of you should realise we are not the mighty Ipswich -3

jas0999 added 19:44 - Nov 28

Underwhelming, but very winnable tie. Good to be at home. Also a good test against so-called better opposition. 1

Michael101 added 19:45 - Nov 28

all day ive been telling myself we will get cookies chesterfield. glad im wrong with that. 0

grumpyoldman added 19:47 - Nov 28

I see a family problem arising from this fixture, my Yorkshire grandson follows the Millers (as he lives in Yorkshire I have little influence on his choice). My Suffolk grandson is a true blue believer. 0

Dissboyitfc added 19:48 - Nov 28

2 good things, it’s at home and very winnable! 2

Blue_Heath added 19:51 - Nov 28

Potential season de-railer for me, they will play reserves and if we don't win confidence will dip. 0

OliveR16 added 19:53 - Nov 28

Being at home is great for prep and recovery and makes this a kind of average draw. 0

terryf added 19:55 - Nov 28

We are a different animal to when they were our nemesis over recent seasons and providing we can field 'eleven fit players' I fancy our chances to be in the hat for round four! 0

BlueWax added 20:01 - Nov 28

One week later we have our cup final...v Plymouth...just saying! 0

