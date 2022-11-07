Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Tractor Girls to Host Portishead in FA Cup
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 20:11

Ipswich Town Women have drawn Portishead Town Ladies at home in the third round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

The tie will be played at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 11th December (KO 1pm).

The Tractor Girls thrashed Luton Town 7-0 away in the first round before defeating London Seaward 3-0 at home in the second on Sunday.

Portishead are currently eighth in the FAWNL Division One South West, a tier below the Blues.

Joe Sheehan's side will be looking to go on another impressive cup run having reached the quarter-finals twice in the previous three seasons before exiting at Manchester City in 2019/20 and then at home to West Ham in their first-ever live TV match last term.


Edmundo added 21:25 - Nov 28
Always wondered what they did after "Dummy"
0

Marcus added 21:38 - Nov 28
grr @edmundo - you were faster!
1

tortoise added 21:46 - Nov 28
Apparently they’re very dangerous up front… they have a Massive Attack…
1

NthQldITFC added 23:50 - Nov 28
This season could bring glory; box clever ladies.
0

Perublue added 00:10 - Nov 29
I may be a dummy...but wasn't the Manchester City game NOT a quarter final ?
0


