Tractor Girls to Host Portishead in FA Cup
Monday, 28th Nov 2022 20:11
Ipswich Town Women have drawn Portishead Town Ladies at home in the third round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.
The tie will be played at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday 11th December (KO 1pm).
The Tractor Girls thrashed Luton Town 7-0 away in the first round before defeating London Seaward 3-0 at home in the second on Sunday.
Portishead are currently eighth in the FAWNL Division One South West, a tier below the Blues.
Joe Sheehan's side will be looking to go on another impressive cup run having reached the quarter-finals twice in the previous three seasons before exiting at Manchester City in 2019/20 and then at home to West Ham in their first-ever live TV match last term.
