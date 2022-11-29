Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Youth Cup Date at Huddersfield Set
Tuesday, 29th Nov 2022 12:44

The Blues’ U18s will face Huddersfield Town in their FA Youth Cup third-round tie at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday afternoon (KO midday).

The young Blues beat Bromley 2-1 in their second-round tie on Saturday having thrashed non-league Aveley 9-0 at home in the first.

Admission at the John Smith’s Stadium is £5 for adults and £2 for concessions.

The Blues have won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.


