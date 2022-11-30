Fuller Signing Books at Waterstones on Saturday

Author Karl Fuller will be signing copies of his recently published book Town on the Telly at Waterstones in Ipswich on Saturday afternoon.

Fuller, who writes the Fuller Flavour column for the EADT, will be at Waterstones’ Buttermarket shop between 2.30 and 4.30pm.

Town on the Telly's foreword was written by ex-Town skipper Matt Holland.





Contributed