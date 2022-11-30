Portsmouth Tickets Sell Out

Wednesday, 30th Nov 2022 13:17

Town’s entire allocation for the fixture at Portsmouth on Thursday 29th December sold out within hours this morning.

The Blues have been given 1,600 tickets for the visit to Fratton Park, the final away trip of 2022.

Tickets for Friday evening’s home game against Fleetwood, Peterborough’s visit to Portman Road eight days later and the trip to Wycombe on Saturday 17th December remain on sale here.





Photo: Matchday Images