Tractor Girls Game Off
Wednesday, 30th Nov 2022 15:50
Ipswich Town Women’s home game against London Bees scheduled for Sunday has been postponed as the visitors are in Women’s FA Cup action against Southampton.
The home match against Watford has also been postponed with Town now travelling to Cheltenham on Sunday 18th December (KO 2pm).
Photo: Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]