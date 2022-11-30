New Morecambe Date Set

Wednesday, 30th Nov 2022 16:02 Town’s home game against Morecambe has been rescheduled for Tuesday 24th January (KO 7.45pm). The Shrimps were due to visit Portman Road on Saturday 7th January, however, the Blues will be in FA Cup third-round action at home to Championship Rotherham United that weekend. In October, Town came from a goal down to beat Morecambe 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium with George Edmundson and Lee Evans, via the penalty spot, on target.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



