Town Sell Out Wycombe Allocation

Thursday, 1st Dec 2022 12:42

Town have sold out their entire allocation of almost 3,000 tickets for the trip to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday 17th December.

The Chairboys have given the Blues an additional 942 seats for the game due to the high demand from Town, taking the allocation to 2,836.

Last season, the Blues won 4-1 at Adams Park with Bersant Celina (2), Macauley Bonne and Wes Burns on the scoresheet.

Around 600 tickets remain available for the first game of 2023, the trip to Lincoln City on Monday 2nd January. Tickets can be purchased here.





Photo: Action Images