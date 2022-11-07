U18s Come From Two Down to Progress in Youth Cup

Thursday, 1st Dec 2022 14:51

Town’s U18s staged a Lazarus-like recovery to come from 2-0 down to beat Huddersfield 3-2 after extra-time in their FA Youth Cup third round tie at the John Smiths Stadium, despite having been reduced to 10 men.

The Terriers were 2-0 in front at half-time after Hazeem Bakre and Tom Iorpenda had netted in the third and 39th minutes.

The Blues looked on their way out of the competition until Nico Valentine (pictured) pulled a goal back on 58, then in the 74th minute Finley Barbrook headed home a free-kick from his twin brother Harry.

A minute from the end of normal time, sub Rio Oudnie-Morgan won a penalty but Gerrard Buabo’s spot-kick was saved.

Four minutes into the second half of extra-time, Osman Foyo won the tie for the Blues with a header.

However, the former Norwich City scholar's joy was quickly turned to frustration when he was shown a second yellow card for removing his shirt while celebrating. But Town’s youngsters held out to claim their place in round four.

U18s: Williamson, Cousens (Nkansa-Dwamena 46), H Barbrook, Steele, Logan, Moodie (c) (Oudnie-Morgan 65), Buabo, F Barbrook, Boatswain, Foyo, Valentine (Davis 101). Subs: Cullum, Boswell, Towler.





Photo: TWTD

trncbluearmy added 14:54 - Dec 1

Cracking performance, well done the yoofs 0