McKenna: Rotherham Cup Tie a Marker

Thursday, 1st Dec 2022 14:59 Manager Kieran McKenna believes the Blues’ FA Cup third-round tie at home to Championship Rotherham United can be viewed as a marker for the progress Town are making. McKenna said he saw the draw taking place with the Blues one of the last names drawn with his old club Manchester United paired with another big Premier League club Everton just prior to Town’s number 49. “I did watch it live, I was watching with the family in the house,” he said. “Of course, it was a tense last eight balls or whatever it was. I enjoyed it. “Rotherham, a good challenge for us, nice to have a Championship club. In some ways you could say it’s a good marker for the progress that we want to make, a team, who is competing well in the Championship this season. “Nice to have a home game. I think we’re coming off the back of Lincoln away in the build-up to it, so it’ll be nice to be back at home and a good test and we’ll try everything to go through and maybe be in the hat for the next time those big balls are knocking around.” The tie will be played over the weekend of Saturday 7th January.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments