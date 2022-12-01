McKenna: We've Watched Some of the World Cup From an Analytical Point of View

Thursday, 1st Dec 2022 15:55 Boss Kieran McKenna has revealed he has used World Cup matches for analytical sessions with some of the Blues players having enjoyed what he’s been able to watch of the competition up to now. Quizzed on whether he’s someone who is happy to watch three or four matches in a row with the World Cup having afforded that opportunity for its first week or so, McKenna said: “If you can is the big question! “It feels like every game is on in the background, but you’re always working. So I have to say I haven’t got to sit down and watch much. “The evening games at times, but then even the 7pm kick-off you’re often still working at that time. “It’s been nice to have it on in the background and it’s given a nice buzz around the training ground because the players are following it. “I think for myself and the staff, it’s been hard to watch the games in the way that you would like. “We have got access to the wide-angle footage, so we’ve been watching back some games from an analytical point of view and we’ve done some analytical sessions with the players off a couple of the games. “As a spectator, I hope to have a little bit more free time come the later rounds and take in some of the knockouts.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments