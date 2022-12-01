McKenna: Humphreys Has Been Excellent From the Start of Pre-Season

Thursday, 1st Dec 2022 16:11 Manager Kieran McKenna believes 19-year-old Cameron Humphreys was a worthy winner of the club’s Player of the Month award for November. Humphreys, who has now made 11 senior starts and three sub appearances, scoring his first goal on his full league debut at Port Vale, picked up 50 per cent of the vote with Freddie Ladapo second, Leif Davis third and skipper Sam Morsy fourth. “He’s been excellent from the start of pre-season, really,” McKenna said. “He’s worked ever so hard, he’s done all the things that you should do as a young player trying to break into the squad and break into a team, and he’s taken his opportunities as they’ve come along. “I think credit to the senior players around him as well. Sam and his performances for me have been outstanding over the last few weeks, and that’s been a big part of helping Cameron settle into the squad. “And having senior players like Richard Keogh and Sone Aluko around him as well is also a big part of helping a young player settle in. “As a club, we try and create the conditions as well as we can, but then Cameron has to go out there and do it. “He’s just turned 19 with still quite a lot of physical development to do, but to put in the performances he has done so far has been a big positive for him.”



Photo: Pinnacle



Suffolkboy added 17:21 - Dec 1

Wonderful to witness one of our own maturing , shining and commanding a place in the First X1 !

COYB 0

