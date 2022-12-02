Donacien and Ladapo Start Against Fleetwood

Friday, 2nd Dec 2022 19:03

Janoi Donacien and Freddie Ladapo are both fit to start this evening’s home game against Fleetwood having been doubts ahead of the match.

Kyle Edwards starts in a team featuring one change from Town’s last League One outing a fortnight ago, the 2-0 win at Exeter.

Edwards comes into the side for the injured Marcus Harness as one of the number 10s behind Ladapo.

Greg Leigh is on the bench having missed the Buxton game due to a minor knee issue.

Fleetwood’s XI includes former Blues centre-half Toto Nsiala and ex-loanee Josh Earl, while Joe Garner is on the bench.

Town: Walton, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Humphreys, Davis, Chaplin, Edwards, Ladapo. Subs: Hladky, Edmundson, Keogh, Leigh, Vincent-Young, Jackson, Ahadme.

Fleetwood: Lynch, Vela (c), Morton, Lane, Warrington, Holgate, G Garner, Omochere, Nsiala, Rooney, Earl. Subs: Stolarczyk, Wiredu, J Garner, Hayes, Batty, Johnston, Baggley. Referee: Sam Purkiss (London).





Photo: Matchday Images