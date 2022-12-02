Yallop Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Friday, 2nd Dec 2022 19:20 Former Town full-back Frank Yallop is being inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at this evening’s game against Fleetwood. The 58-year-old, who currently works as sporting director at USL Championship club Monterey Bay, made nearly 350 starts and 35 sub appearances for the Blues between 1984 and 1996. The Canada international scored eight times, famously ending a four-year drought by netting twice in three days against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Yallop will be presented with an award on the pitch at half-time by his one-time Blues skipper Terry Butcher from the the Ex-Players’ Association, who decide which of their members should be inducted. “I am so proud and honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside great players that have played for the club,” Frank told the club website. “My first memories of the club are of Sir Bobby Robson, the coaches, and the first-team players at the time. They were all so welcoming and helped me improve as a player and as a person. That didn't stop until my last day at the club in 1996. “I would like to thank the managers, coaches, players and people that have helped me along the way. I love this club!” Club ambassador Simon Milton added: “When I joined in 1987, Frank was a very established player and a big character in the dressing room. “He was a funny guy and someone you could rely on in that full-back position. He was a vibrant person to have in the dressing room as well. “He was strong, good in the air and decent with the ball. He was up and down and could get crosses in. He was similar to Mick Stockwell in that the two of them would do a good job, week in, week out.”

Photo: Action Images



