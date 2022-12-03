Yallop on Life's a Pitch

Saturday, 3rd Dec 2022 10:12

New Hall of Fame inductee Frank Yallop is the star guest on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk at lunchtime (12-2pm).

Host Mark Murphy will also be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

Former full-back and Canada international Yallop, now the sporting director of USL Championship side Monterey Bay, was inducted into the Hall of Fame at last night’s game, receiving an award to mark the fact from Butcher on the pitch at half-time.

Also joining the show this week will be Town-supporting journalists Nick Ames, from The Guardian, and Oscar Paul, from The Sun, who are both in Qatar at the World Cup, as well as Blues season ticket holder Steve Kirby, who has donated a £26,000 competition prize to the Ipswich Town Foundation.

How frustrating was last night’s draw with Fleetwood? How far can England go at the World Cup?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Mark’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Matchday Images