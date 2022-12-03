Town Sack Security Agency

Saturday, 3rd Dec 2022 12:32

Town have sacked stewarding agency Phoenix Events East after a convicted paedophile was spotted working at last night’s game against Fleetwood at Portman Road.

Fans recognised Adam Wyles, who in 2015 was given a community order and a five-year sexual harm prevention order restricting his contact with children having been convicted of possession of indecent images of children, working in the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at last night’s game and made the club aware via social media.

The Blues acted to address the situation this morning before releasing a statement: “The safety of all visitors at Portman Road is the club’s number one priority.

“The club has discovered that an individual working for an external stewarding agency last night at Portman Road has previous convictions that should have prevented them from any employment, both directly or through an agency, with the club.

“This is absolutely unacceptable, and as a result, the club has terminated its agreement with the external agency with immediate effect.

“A review of all other agencies’ recruitment policies is now underway to ensure this does not happen again. The safety of all visitors at Portman Road is the club’s number one priority.”





Photo: Matchday Images