Town Remain Second After Owls Draw

Saturday, 3rd Dec 2022 16:41 Town remain second in League One following third-placed Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Derby County this afternoon. The Owls could have climbed above both the Blues and leaders Plymouth had they defeated the Rams. Town are a point behind Argyle, who are now without a win in their last three in the league, following the Pilgrims' 2-0 defeat to Port Vale last night, their first league loss at Home Park this season. The Owls are a further point behind Town. The Blues are next in action at home to sixth-placed Peterborough United next Saturday (KO 12.30pm).

Photo: Matchday Images



Europablue added 16:58 - Dec 3

Not as bad as it could have been, but now we need to win some tough matches to keep with the pace. 0

billlm added 17:00 - Dec 3

Can't gloss yesterday,

Should be top, 0

