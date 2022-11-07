Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Remain Second After Owls Draw
Saturday, 3rd Dec 2022 16:41

Town remain second in League One following third-placed Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Derby County this afternoon.

The Owls could have climbed above both the Blues and leaders Plymouth had they defeated the Rams.

Town are a point behind Argyle, who are now without a win in their last three in the league, following the Pilgrims' 2-0 defeat to Port Vale last night, their first league loss at Home Park this season. The Owls are a further point behind Town.

The Blues are next in action at home to sixth-placed Peterborough United next Saturday (KO 12.30pm).


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Europablue added 16:58 - Dec 3
Not as bad as it could have been, but now we need to win some tough matches to keep with the pace.
0

billlm added 17:00 - Dec 3
Can't gloss yesterday,
Should be top,
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 292 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022