Town Remain Second After Owls Draw
Saturday, 3rd Dec 2022 16:41
Town remain second in League One following third-placed Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw at Derby County this afternoon.
The Owls could have climbed above both the Blues and leaders Plymouth had they defeated the Rams.
Town are a point behind Argyle, who are now without a win in their last three in the league, following the Pilgrims' 2-0 defeat to Port Vale last night, their first league loss at Home Park this season. The Owls are a further point behind Town.
The Blues are next in action at home to sixth-placed Peterborough United next Saturday (KO 12.30pm).
Photo: Matchday Images
