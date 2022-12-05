Rotherham Cup Date Confirmed

Monday, 5th Dec 2022 10:02 Town have confirmed that the third-round FA Cup tie against Championship Rotherham United at Portman Road will take place on Saturday 7th January with a 3pm kick-off. The Blues and Millers were paired in last Monday’s draw, which took place at Anfield. Town and Rotherham, who are currently 16th in the Championship, have never previously met in a cup competition, but the Blues have had a poor record against the South Yorkshire side in recent years having won only one of the last nine games between the clubs, losing seven. Last season, Rotherham won 1-0 at the New York Stadium - as they have the last four times they have hosted the Blues - in the most recent meeting between the sides in April as the Millers won promotion from League One by finishing second, having run out 2-0 victors at Portman Road earlier in the campaign. The tie will see Blues striker Freddie Ladapo face the club he left in the summer prior to joining Town having spent three years in South Yorkshire. Speaking about the tie last week, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Rotherham, a good challenge for us, nice to have a Championship club. “In some ways you could say it’s a good marker for the progress that we want to make, a team who is competing well in the Championship this season. “Nice to have a home game. I think we’re coming off the back of Portsmouth and Lincoln away in the build-up to it, so it’ll be nice to be back at home and a good test and we’ll try everything to go through and maybe be in the hat for the next time those big balls are knocking around.”

Photo: Action Images



