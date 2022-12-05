Davis in Team of the Week

Monday, 5th Dec 2022 10:34

Blues left-back Leif Davis has been named in the EFL League One Team of the Week for his display in Friday's 1-1 home draw with Fleetwood.

Davis's corner led to Luke Woolfenden's second-minute opener for Town and a later flag-kick might well have led to a penalty when Cameron Burgess appeared to be hauled down.

Also named in the select XI are former Town loanees David Stockdale and Matthew Pennington, now with Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury respectively.





Photo: Matchday Images