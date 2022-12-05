U21s at Millwall

Monday, 5th Dec 2022 11:31

Town’s U21s are in action against Millwall behind closed doors at the Lions’ Calmont Road training ground this afternoon (KO midday).

No senior players are involved with John McGreal’s team, who are currently seventh in Professional Development League Two South with the South Londoners second.

Right-back Edwin Agbaje, who recently made his first two senior appearances, skippers with keeper Lewis Ridd in goal having been out with a knock.

U21s: Ridd, Agbaje (c), H Barbrook, Stewart, Bradshaw, Armin, Chirewa, Siziba, Ward, Buabo, Nwabueze. Subs: Williamson, Hudson, Valentine, Boatswain, F Barbrook.





Photo: Pagepix