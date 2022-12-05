Ndaba Makes Burton League Debut

Monday, 5th Dec 2022 12:24 Blues defender Corrie Ndaba finally made his league debut for loan club Burton Albion as they Brewers drew 1-1 away against the MK Dons on Saturday. The 22-year-old made one appearance in the Papa Johns Trophy in September but injury kept him out until last week’s 6-1 FA Cup victory over Chippenham when the Dubliner came on for the final 24 minutes. He started and played the full 90 minutes against the Dons. Speaking about Ndaba last month, Town boss Kieran McKenna said: “Very disappointing and unfortunate. I think he got injured very soon after or maybe on his first day after arriving and has had a few setbacks since then. “I think he came back and played one match but then had a separate issue and then in the recovery from that has had another issue again. “I don't think any of the injuries have been very serious, but he's had some muscular problems that have stopped him getting a run of health and a run of momentum, so he's been back here for a few days for his recovery and assessment across the season. “But in general, he's getting his treatment there and hopefully he can get back to full fitness and get back on the pitch.” In July, Ndaba, who is with Burton for the season, signed a cintract which runs to the summer of 2025 with the club having an option for a further year.

Photo: Matchday Images



ruds added 13:05 - Dec 5

TWTD could have spiced the story up, mentioning Ndaba won the first half penalty for Burton with his quick feet after a corner. Come on Phil, big the lad up where possible!! 0

